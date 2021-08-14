Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh: Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea But Rather A Duty

'Listening To Patriotic Songs Makes Me Feel Close To The Nation'

Q. What does your Independence Day celebration look like?

A. I remember when I was in school, we used to attend flag hosting ceremony and a lot of cultural events. But these days, due to my tight schedule, I'm stuck with my work mostly, but yeah, I still enjoy listening to all the patriotic songs which make me feel close to my nation.

'Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea?

Q. How would you define the word 'patriotism'?

A. Patriotism for me is not just an idea but rather a duty that every citizen of the country is obliged to do. The duty incorporates loving the country more than anything else and be ready to sacrifice for the country and it's integrity.

'I Want Independence From COVID-19 Masks & All Those Things'

Q. Which is that one thing you want to bid goodbye to on this Independence Day?

A. There are many things but right now, it's just COVID-19 masks and all the things that we are going through since past two years. I really want independence from all those things. Everybody can feel me and know the reason.