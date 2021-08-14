Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh: Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea But Rather A Duty
It was her passion for dancing and mimicry which drew rising star Ashi Singh towards acting. After countless auditions, the actress bagged her first big break as the leading lady in Sony TV's popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and life was never the same for this spunky girl!
Amid this, she also did a cameo in Habib Faisal's Qaidi Band. Her portrayal of Yasmin in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga gained her more prominence as fans loved her in this new avatar.
On the occasion of Independence Day, Filmibeat got in touch with Ashi Singh for an exclusive chat in which the latter opened up on her idea of patriotism and more.
'Listening To Patriotic Songs Makes Me Feel Close To The Nation'
Q. What does your Independence Day celebration look like?
A. I remember when I was in school, we used to attend flag hosting ceremony and a lot of cultural events. But these days, due to my tight schedule, I'm stuck with my work mostly, but yeah, I still enjoy listening to all the patriotic songs which make me feel close to my nation.
'Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea?
Q. How would you define the word 'patriotism'?
A. Patriotism for me is not just an idea but rather a duty that every citizen of the country is obliged to do. The duty incorporates loving the country more than anything else and be ready to sacrifice for the country and it's integrity.
'I Want Independence From COVID-19 Masks & All Those Things'
Q. Which is that one thing you want to bid goodbye to on this Independence Day?
A. There are many things but right now, it's just COVID-19 masks and all the things that we are going through since past two years. I really want independence from all those things. Everybody can feel me and know the reason.
