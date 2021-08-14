Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Mayuri Deshmukh: I Would Love To Portray The Role Of Jhansi Ki Rani On Screen
'In wonderment of art and craft of the life'- Mayuri Deshmukh's Instagram bio sums up her journey in the world of entertainment as well. From being one of the most popular names in the Marathi industry to slowly making place in the hearts of pan India audience and viewers across the globe as Malini Tripathi with her Hindi television debut Imlie co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the actress has breaking barriers and how!
On the occasion of Independence Day, Filmibeat caught up with Mayuri Deshmukh for a quick exclusive tete-a-tete in which the latter shared her thoughts on independence, a historical character she would love to play on screen and more.
'For Me, Independence Is Equal To Responsibilities'
Q. What is your idea of independence?
A. My idea of independence is responsibility because when you are independent, the first thing you have to be is responsible. So, yaa being extreme responsible for everything, for yourself, your environment, your thoughts, your surroundings, your relationships, your country and your mother earth. So for me, independence is equal to responsibilities.
'Jhansi Ki Rani Is One Historical Character That Really Attracts Me'
Q. If you had to essay the role of a freedom fighter on screen, which one would that be and why?
A. If I had to essay the role of a freedom fighter on screen, it would be Jhansi Ki Rani. The courage and the skills that she had, would be very interesting to portray on screen. Although Kangana (Ranaut) has delivered her job in it (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), but that's one historical character that really attracts me.
''Man Mohe Tu Song' From Rang De Basanti Embodies The Spirit Of Independence Day'
Q. We know that you are very passionate about writing. If you had to describe the spirit of this day in a poetic way, how would you do that?
A. I can't think of poem right now. Instead of poem, I would say a song! It's the song from Rang De Basanti- 'Man mohe tuh rang de basanti'. That song embodies the spirit.
Filmibeat wishes all its readers a very happy Independence Day!