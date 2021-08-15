Independence Day: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik & Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Special Occasion

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today (August 15, 2021). On the special occasion, many TV celebs such as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and others took to social media to extend Independence Day wishes to their fans and followers.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter account to wish his fans and wrote, "Happy Independence Day India.. Jai Hind!" Shehnaaz Gill also took to the microblogging site and tweeted, "स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ Flag of India #JaiHind #happyindependenceday."

Siddharth and Shehnaaz, who enjoys great popularity, are fondly referred to as SidNaaz by their fans. The duo shares a great bond and their camaraderie speaks volumes about their friendship. Check out their tweets below:

Happy Independence Day India



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 15, 2021

Shakti star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a cute video from her hometown, where we see the Indian tricolour in the background. The actress shared the post with the following caption: “Happiness is Free, Freedom is not! Use it wisely ….. #happyindependenceday ! Jai Hind 😊🇮🇳”

Rashami Desai shared a bunch of photos of herself and penned a heart-warming message for her fans. The actress wrote in her caption, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. Happy Independence Day."

Uttaran fame Tina Datta, on the other hand, wrote, "Freedom in thought, freedom in beliefs, freedom in actions! Celebrate freedom and independence. Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳(sic).”

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a picture of himself and extended his wishes to fans and wrote, "Happy Independence Day!" Check out the posts below: