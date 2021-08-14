Independence Day Special: Shagun Pandey Says ‘Think For India First And Then Criticise’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Independence Day Memories

When asked about the memories of the Independence Day celebration, Shagun Panday said, "I remember that Independence Day used to be celebrated in a very traditional way when I was in school. It used celebrated in our area in Chandigarh as well. We used to sing the national anthem at the top of our voice, and the energy was like ‘aaj toh main bhi border pe chale jau'. I was a kid then, so I was not fully aware of how sensitive it was and what it takes to be on the border."

‘Sonu Sood Sir Is Someone Who Has Woken Up Us All’

Shagun Pandey is very impressed with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing his thoughts about patriotism, the Splitsvilla 11 finalist said, "Patriotism for me, especially in today's time, is waking your inner soul and get on the floors to extend a helping hand, which I have always been doing. Taking inspiration from Sonu Sood sir, I feel he is someone who has woken up us all."

Shagun Pandey’s Favourite Freedom Fighter

Shagun Pandey said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inspired him a lot. The actor said, "I have always followed Alpha Male code. Even today, when we hear about Netaji's presence of mind, intelligence and courage, it makes us realise that either you do it or you only do it. Sometimes actions are equally required at the times of alternatives for talks."

‘Think For India First And Then Criticise’

When asked about the changes he would like to see in Indian in the next five years, Shagun said, "Firstly, I think India will change if you change your thought process towards life as citizens, you and I will change. So, starting today, if I change, I am sure I will contribute to some changes. 5 years down the line, I will inspire my brothers and sisters to think for India first and then criticise."