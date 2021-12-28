India’s Best Dancer 2 Contestant Sanket Gaonkar’s Father Passes Away Due To Cancer; Shares Emotional Post

India's Best Dancer 2 contestant Sanket Gaonkar's father passed away on December 26, 2021, due to throat cancer. The dancer informed his fans about the sad demise of his father on Instagram by sharing some throwback pictures with his dad.

Sanket Gaonkar captioned the post as, "Rest in Peace Papa🕊❤ God keep him happy forever🙌 I love you papa Gonna miss you my whole life & See you in heaven one day🥺💫 #mysuperhero #restinpeace #papa."

Let us tell you, Sanket also gave a miss to the weekend episode of India's Best Dancer 2. His fans got worried after seeing his absence from the show. And now, after learning about his father's demise, his fans and followers paid their condolences to the family. Moreover, Dance Deewane 2 winner Piyush Gurbele commented, "Stay strong bhai ! RIP UNCLE." Apart from that, Super Dancer Chapter 4 winner, Florina Gogoi wrote, "rest in peace uncle ji."

After his father's demise, Sanket Gaonkar shaved his head off, as he recently shared a video of him sporting a bald look. Talking about Sanket's father, according to TV9 Hindi, he was detected with throat cancer two months ago. For his treatment, Sanket used all his income. Later, he faced financial issues for the treatment of his father. Hence, he participated in India's Best Dancer 2. After learning about his story, the judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur helped him too.

May his soul rest in peace!