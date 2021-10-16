India's Best Dancer 2 Contestants List Is Out: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Show!

India's Best Dancer, the highly popular dance reality show of Sony TV is finally back with its season 2. The much-awaited second season of the show was premiered on October 16, Saturday at 8 PM on Sony TV. India's Best Dancer 2 has returned to the television screens as a great relief for the viewers, who were terribly missing a dance show post the other popular shows went off the air.

As reported earlier, choreographers Geeta Kapoor, Terrance Lewis, and actress Malaika Arora have returned with India's Best Dancer Season 2, as the hosts of the show. The highly anticipated second season will be hosted by the popular television presenter, Manish Paul.

Check out India's Best Dancer 2 contestants list here:

1. Dr. Saumya- Pune

2. Sanket Sahadev-Karnataka

3. Dibbay Das-Assam

4. Zamroodh-Calicut

5. Raktim Thakuria-Guwahati

6. Roza-Odisha

7. Kanchi Shah-Mumbai

8. Hardik Rawat-Jaipur

9. Varun Dagar-Haryana

10. Gourav-Jaipur

11. Meyitemsu Naga-Nagaland

12. Vipul Kandpal-Chandigarh

13. Rajendra Bishnoi-Bikaner

14. Honey Singh-Kanpur

15. Milind Bhatt-Lucknow

16. Sumit Chatterjee-Kolkata

17. Muskan Singh-Bhopal

18. Prerna-Pune

According to the promos that have been going viral, the contestants are expected to perform more thrilling dance numbers on India's Best Dancer Season 2. Reportedly, the risk elements of each round will be higher this time in the show, considering the successful first season. With the premiere episode of India's Best Dancer 2, it is now confirmed that the audiences are in for a unique watching experience this time.

The first season of India's Best Dancer was hosted by the popular couple of ITV, Bharti Singh, and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Tiger Pop had emerged as the title winner of the first season, which had set new records with its TRP ratings. The much-awaited India's Best Dancer Season 2 will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV.