India’s Best Dancer’s New Edition Returns With Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis As Judges

Sony Entertainment Television is known to bring the finest talent from across the country to the fore. With talent galore, the channel has redefined weekend viewing. With the first season of India’s Best Dancer taking the entertainment world by a storm, the makers announced the second season which will hit the television screens shortly! Industry’s best and most proficient names in the field of dancing, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis return to helm the judges mantle.

Produced by Frames Production Company, the show promises to be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television and just like the first season, the makers have ensured to make it challenging at every step. This season will see the 'Best Ka Next’ and will prove to be an ultimate test for the best dancers from across the country.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the second season of India’s Best Dancer, Malaika Arora said, “I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India’s Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I cant wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It’s an enriching experience.”

Furthermore, dance maestro Terrence Lewis said, “India’s Best Dancer is back! This time even bigger and better! The contestants will have to push their limits to prove their mettle and own the title of India’s Best Dancer. I am looking forward to a fantastic season!”

Ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor also shared her thoughts, “India’s Best Dancer earned its loyal fans right into the first season, and now, it’s back to identify and present talent in their 'ultimate best form’ on the toughest dance platform. Being a part of such an extraordinary show is honestly a very fulfilling aspect of my job as a choreographer and admirer of the art. Needless to say, I am beyond pleased to be a part of the India’s Best Dancer, season 2.

After garnering an overwhelming response from dance enthusiasts from across the country, through digital auditions, the show is geared to set the ball rolling and raise the entertainment level a few notches higher with contestants who are passionate, dedicated and determined to bettering themselves every single day. The audience can expect a perfect mélange of power-packed performances and inspiring dance journeys.

Stay Tuned to watch the biggest dance reality show - India’s Best Dancer 2 on your TV screens – coming soon!