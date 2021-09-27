India's Got Talent: Here Is How You Can Audition For The Upcoming Show

The popular show India's Got Talent will soon be back on the TV screens wherein people across the country will showcase their unique talent. The makers have now announced how one can audition for the popular show. Not only this but it has also been announced that actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a judge of the same.

Talking about the same, the auditions for India's Got Talent will begin on September 27. The people who wish to audition for the same will have to do so on the SonyLIV app for which they have to download the app. There is no age limit for the people who can audition for the show but the candidates have to be above 4 years and above of age.

Amid Raj Kundra Scandal, Shilpa Shetty Says Everything Is Temporary

The makers have also released a promo with the montage of Shilpa Shetty on it. The promo tells that talent does not have any age and that if one can forget the barriers of age and wishes to do something in their life, they can audition for India's Got Talent. They furthermore caption it stating, "Agar Aapke Bhi Hausle Aapki Umr Se Bade Hain, Toh #IndiasGotTalent Ko Talaash Hai Aapki. Toh Aao India, Dikhao Apna talent. Auditions Shuru Ho Rahe Hain 27th September Se. Bhaag Lene Ke Liye download Ya update Kijiye Apna SonyLIV app. (Note - Min. age - 4 yrs | Max. age - No bar)." Take a look at the same.

Shilpa Shetty Shares A Positive Social Media Post After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

The show was initially hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, actress-model-entrepreneur Malaika Arora and veteran actress Kirron Kher. It will be interesting to see Shilpa Shetty inculcate her own style in hosting India's Got Talent. It is also unclear whether the Hungama 2 actress will be joined by Karan and Malaika to host the show. It is unlikely that Kher will come on board as a judge this time since the actress has been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time now. The show is usually hosted by comedian Bharti Singh. Apart from this show, Shilpa will also be seen in the movie Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The movie will be helmed by Sabbir Khan.