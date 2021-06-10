Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Amit Kumar Controversy: It Was Blown Out Of Proportion Unnecessarily

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the show grabbed headlines after Amit Kumar, the son of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, had alleged that he was asked to praise the contestants. Several celebrities had expressed their views on the same and now, popular 90s singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who had appeared on the show along with Udit Narayan shortly after a controversy erupted, had commented on it.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Abhijeet preferred to give Amit the benefit of the doubt and implied that his comments were misrepresented. The singer said that the controversy was blown out of proportion unnecessarily.

Abhijeet was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn't say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily."

It has to be recalled that Amit, in an interview to a leading daily had said that he was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang as it was a tribute to Kishore da. His statement had conflicted reactions from the industry.

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, and other singers like Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Sawant, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Muntashir, Sunidhi Chauhan and Kumar Sanu had reacted to Amit's comments. While some felt it was unfair for Amit to make such statements, a few of them like Sonu took Amit's side.

Sonu had expressed his views through a video and had share it on his Instagram account. Abhijeet had commented, "Well said Sonu. I'm coming for the 1st time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. found Super talented singers there, no idea what Amit ji commented, but let me reveal that I learned a lot watching his performances, he is one of the greatest showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada."