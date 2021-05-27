Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Has THIS To Say About Dad Udit Narayan Calling Him ‘Childish’

Indian Idol 12 is currently considered as one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. For the unversed, late legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had criticized the show and the contestants after appearing on the show for a special episode. He said that the makers had asked him to praise contestants irrespective of his views. After his comments, host of Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan took a dig at him in another episode and asked Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod if their praises were genuine.

After the whole ruckus, singer Udit Narayan had called his son Aditya 'childish' and said that he is not fully matured. He also said that Amit Kumar should not have criticized the young talents post the show. Now, Aditya Narayan was recently asked about his dad's comment.

In an interaction with Spotboye, the singer said, "I am in this world because of my parents. The matter ends there. Har maa-baap ki nazar mein unka beta hamesha bachcha hi hota hai. I am honest to my work and will continue to be so. Not everyone has to agree with my view. And that's okay."

On the other hand, Aditya also expressed his disappointment over the makers not getting enough appreciation for their hard work. The singer said that he tried to entertain people so that they will feel happy amidst this pandemic. He also admitted that he has responsibilities towards his family. "I have a house to run and bills to pay. Setting my worries aside I work hard every day to bring a smile on the faces of the audience during these stressful times," Aditya said.

Notably, Aditya Narayan had received several hate comments on social media after he took a dig at Amit Kumar. While speaking about that, he told Times of India that they can't please everybody and make a TV show for social media. Looks like the controversy is not going to end anytime soon.