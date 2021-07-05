Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Reveals They Are Planning A Huge Finale; Here's When Grand Finale Might Happen

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since its inception. This season has mainly grabbed headlines regarding doctored judgement. As the show is inching towards finale, Aditya Narayan, who is hosting the show, addressed the accusations of fudged judgement and plans for the grand finale.

Regarding the accusation of doctored judgement on the show, Aditya told Spotboye, "Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season.This is the most watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity."

He further added, "Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can't speak on behalf of other seasons as the team / production was entirely different."

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Returns To 5th Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Out Of BARC Chart

Aditya said that they are in last four weeks of the show and want to wrap up the season with love and positivity.

As per reports, the grand finale of the singing reality show will happen on August 1, 2021.

Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Reacts To Trolls; Says 'I Don't Let Such Things Worry Me'

Regarding the grand finale plans, the singer said that they are glad to be back in Mumbai. Although it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions, he said that they are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. He added that having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity.