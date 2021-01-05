Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan's Wife Shweta Agarwal & Parents Udit & Deepa To Appear On The Show

Sony TV most popular singing reality show Indian Idol, which has impressed the audiences for many years, is back with a new season. Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the news from the inception. The reality show judge Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan got married recently to Rohanpreet Singh and Shweta Agarwal, respectively. Aditya Narayan joined the team after his honeymoon. He also shared a picture from the sets of the show with a quirky caption on his Instagram handle. As per the latest report, the host will be joined by his new bride Shweta and parents Deepa and Udit Narayan in the show in a family special episode.

Well, this will be the first time Shweta will be making television appearance post wedding. The actress looked beautiful in a strappy ivory gown with her hair tied up while Aditya looked dapper in a red and black embroidered suit pant.

While Aditya Narayan will be singing 'Pehla Nasha', his son Aditya and daughter-in-law Shweta will be grooving to it. The audiences will also get to watch cute moment between Deepa and Udit Narayan.

Along with Aditya's family, the audiences will also get to watch the family members of the top 14 contestants who will be there to support them.

For the uninitiated, Indian Idol 12 was premiered on November 28, 2020. The show's theme this time is 'Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam'. The singing reality show is hosted by Aditya, and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

