Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Eliminated; Netizens NOT Happy With Her Exit & Troll Shanmukhapriya

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, contestant Anjali Gaikwad was eliminated due to lesser votes, which not only surprised netizens, but made them unhappy. They have been flooding social media demanding to bring her back. Many of them are also irked with Shanmukhapriya and Danish's performances and are demanding makers to eliminate them.

Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Not Happy With Anjali Gaikwad's Elimination

Vivek: One of the finest classical singer #AnjaliGaikWad has been eliminated from #IndianIdol2021. This is really disgusting that the show prefers yoddling over classical music...

Sheetal Pednekar: Seriously ....? Anjali Gayakwad's PURE singing talent out of #IndianIdol2021 against SNP's antics?? I'm zapped. That little girl was way way better! These people plain know to fool us...This is NOT DONE! #AnjaliGaikWad #ShanmukhaPriya #AdityaNarayan.

Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Regains 1st Spot; Indian Idol 12 Returns To Top 5

Atul Kale: #IndianIdol2021 One of the finest singers of India has been eliminated from Indian idol , not good.

Sacchai: Why SMP nd Danish is here...just for चिल्ला चोट #IndianIdol2021 #ANJLI IS not deserving elimination.

Netizens Troll Shanmukhapriya & Danish

Sanjay Karampuri: #IndianIdol2021 Please eliminate #ShanmukhaPriya from the show, she make the song to the worst. Best shows we have seen but with #ShanMukhPriya & #danish it's very worst to watch the show. Even if we love it!

V: #ShanmukhaPriya once again ruined the evergreen Chura Liya Hai. Why can't contestants like her and Danish understand that some songs are the best the way they'd been made.. Sometimes improvisation isn't required. #IndianIdol2021.

Rohanpreet Singh Wishes Neha Kakkar On Her Birthday With A Romantic Note; Shares Midnight Celebration Photo

Anuj: smp n danish r the ones who should get eliminated.. Not anjali. Very wrong decision for publicity.. No point in watching beautiful songs get ruined by these two.. Left watching the show from today.

(Social media posts are not edited)