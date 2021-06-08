Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Reacts To Her Elimination & Fans Demanding Shanmukhapriya's Ouster

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all wrong reasons. Apart from controversy that happened recently (Kishore Kumar special episode), contestants are hitting the headlines. The show is inching towards finale and just a few weeks before finale a talented contestant Anjali Gaikwad was eliminated, which left fans furious, who even demanded for other two contestants Shanmukhapriya and Danish's (especially SMP) elimination.

Now, Anjali has reacted to her elimination. She also reacted to fans demanding Shanmukhapriya's ouster.

Regarding her elimination, Anjali was quoted by BollywoodLife as saying, "I wasn't disappointed. It is the format of the show that someone has to leave and this week I was eliminated. Even my father said that there is a lot to do and a bright future ahead. So yes, I was a bit disappointed but I brought back confidence and positivity in me. I told myself that I have to work hard and introduce classical singing to the world. I have to do shows all over India and even outside India."

It has to be recalled that post Anjali's elimination, fans started trolling Shanmukhapriya and Danish on social media. Many of them wanted Shanmukhapriya to be eliminated. However, Anjali was all praise for SMP and said that she is hard working person. She added that SMP sings well and they both respect each other a lot.

She said, "I don't think Shanmukhapriya should have been eliminated and not me. Everyone is perfect in their own place and everyone is working hard to prove their singing and move forward. Shanmukha is one of them and she works hard and I have seen it. She does yodeling and it takes a lot of hard work to do it. She sings really well and we both respect each other a lot. Talking about my elimination, somewhere votes did not come. On a positive note, I feel this is the start and I have a lot to do in the future. Now only I am getting so much of love and blessings, I am sure that will happen in the future as well. I wish people keep supporting me in the same way."