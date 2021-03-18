Indian Idol 12: Anu Malik To Appear In 90s Special Weekend Episode Along With Udit Narayan & Sameer

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The makers of the show are making sure to entertain the audiences with the fabulous talents that they have got this season. The contestants too are giving their soul and heart to impress the judges and viewers with their terrific performances. Like every weekend, this time too, the makers have something special for the audiences. It's 90s special weekend episode on Indian Idol and music composer Anu Malik, who had opted out of Indian Idol as a judge will be returning to the show, as a special guest.

Along with him, lyricist Sameer and singer Udit Narayan, who ruled the music industry in 90s, will be appearing on the show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is a 90s music weekend episode. Anu Malik composed music for many films in the 90s and his songs were chartbusters. A 90s episode is not possible without Anu Malik, so we decided to have him as a guest on the show along with lyricist Sameer and singer Udit Narayan, who rocked the 90s music scene."

It has to be recalled that Anu Malik, who judged the show for many seasons, stepped down as a judge after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in season 10. He was replaced by Javed Ali. However, he returned in season 11, but again he stepped down after singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit tweeted against him. Currently, Himesh Reshamiyaa has replaced him as a judge on the show.

Coming back to 90s special weekend episode, Anu, Udit and Sameer will be seen encouraging the Top 10 contestants of Indian Idol with their wise words and knowledge of music. They will also be sharing any stories of their time and how music has evolved from that era to this era.

Are you excited about the episode? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Reacts To Rumours Of His Closeness With Arunita; Says This Is Only Friendship

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Praises Contestants' Talent; Netizens Troll Him & Ask Him To Make Quality Films