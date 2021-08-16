Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Fans Express Disappointment Over Pawandeep Rajan’s Win; Call Him ‘Overrated’
Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12 yesterday in the 12-hours grand finale of the show. The Uttarakhand-based singer has been receiving immense love and praise on social media. However, the 1st runner-up of the show, Arunita Kanjilal's fans are very much disappointed with the results. They called him overrated on social media and said that Arunita was more deserving than Pawandeep.
For the unversed, Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan share a strong bond of friendship. The makers of Indian Idol 12 had indeed created a love angle between them to gain more attention from the viewers. However, now Arunita's fans are very angry with the Indian Idol 12's results and expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Let's have a look at tweets-
Did You Know Pawandeep Rajan Has Acted In THIS Marathi Film?; His Indian Idol 12's Audition Video Goes Viral
Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Was Not Feeling Very Great After Winning The Show; Find Out Why
@_minikothari
"Not that #PawandeepRajan isn't a fantastic singer, however, I felt #ArunitaKanjilal deserved the trophy Trophy She outdid herself in every single performance!! Girl, you're gonna go places!!Heart suit You don't have to win to reach heights! Look at #ArijitSingh Smiling face #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol."
@HandaProfessor
"Let us talk after ten years. #pawandeep will play at marriage functions and #ArunitaKanjilal will be winning awards upon awards. But, of course, you in India will be dead while I become immortal."
@FatemaI98366336
"#ArunitaKanjilal was more deserving, she should win. #Pawandeep is overrated. His performance was not so good so many times. #mohammaddanish was deserving too."
@Rajini_rao63
"Yes. I did watch! Arunita was the most gorgeous with the best voice. I wish it had been a tie between #ArunitaKanjilal and #PawandeepRajan Both deserved it! The number of votes not announced !"
@Nas17270404
"How didn't #ArunitaKanjilal win the trophy. now it'll be impossible for a girl to ever win it...#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdolGreatestFinaleEver #IndianIdol2021."