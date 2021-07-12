Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni Gets Eliminated; Angry Fans Say Shanmukhapriya Should Have Been Evicted
Indian Idol 12 is inching towards finale and the competition among the top 7 contestants is getting tougher with each passing day. The latest episode had legendary singer Asha Bhosle as a guest and makers also revealed the winner's trophy. Although all contestants managed to impress the singer, it was a time for one contestant to bid goodbye and Ashish Kulkarni's journey ended in the show.
Fans Upset With Ashish's Eliminated & Wanted SMP To Be Eliminated
Fans are extremely upset that a talented singer is out and that too over Shanmukhapriya. They called it an unfair eviction and took to social media to express their anger. Take a look at a few tweets!
K1993
"#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV."
Vishnu Sutar
"#Ashishkulkarni #IndianIdol #HimeshReshammiya. Indian idol producer decided to change name of Indian idol as * indian SMP* Elimination of ashish is totally wrong judgment.........Save Indian idol from SMP. Aa.....uuuuu...aaaaaaUUUUUUUU."
Aarti Jadkar
"Kya yaar another good perfomer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makerz plz let us know when will.u eliminate. #ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show."
Sandeep Kandale
"Ohh come on... Not #AshishKulkarni that too over #ShanmukhaPriya Can't believe it's people's choice. Again and again you are proving that it's a biased show & the winner is already decided. You don't deserve quality singers. #IndianIdol #indianidol21 @SonyTV @iAmNehaKakkar."
Ashish Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support
Meanwhile, Ashish thanked his fans for all their love and support and wrote on his Instagram account, "And to you, the one who's reading this, you made a normal guy like me reach till the top 7 of #indianidol2020 . I'm forever grateful to you. Thankyou so much for bringing me a lot closer to my dreams. I promise I'll never stop now. Goodbye for now. See you again soon."