Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni Gets Eliminated; Angry Fans Say Shanmukhapriya Should Have Been Evicted

Fans Upset With Ashish's Eliminated & Wanted SMP To Be Eliminated

Fans are extremely upset that a talented singer is out and that too over Shanmukhapriya. They called it an unfair eviction and took to social media to express their anger. Take a look at a few tweets!

K1993

"#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV."

Vishnu Sutar

"#Ashishkulkarni #IndianIdol #HimeshReshammiya. Indian idol producer decided to change name of Indian idol as * indian SMP* Elimination of ashish is totally wrong judgment.........Save Indian idol from SMP. Aa.....uuuuu...aaaaaaUUUUUUUU."

Aarti Jadkar

"Kya yaar another good perfomer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makerz plz let us know when will.u eliminate. #ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show."

Sandeep Kandale

"Ohh come on... Not #AshishKulkarni that too over #ShanmukhaPriya Can't believe it's people's choice. Again and again you are proving that it's a biased show & the winner is already decided. You don't deserve quality singers. #IndianIdol #indianidol21 @SonyTV @iAmNehaKakkar."

Ashish Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support

Meanwhile, Ashish thanked his fans for all their love and support and wrote on his Instagram account, "And to you, the one who's reading this, you made a normal guy like me reach till the top 7 of #indianidol2020 . I'm forever grateful to you. Thankyou so much for bringing me a lot closer to my dreams. I promise I'll never stop now. Goodbye for now. See you again soon."