Indian Idol 12 Audience Poll Result: Fans Want Pawandeep To Win The Show

Indian Idol 12 has been one of the longest running reality shows on television. The show, which was premiered in November 2020, will be airing its finale on August 15 (Independence Day). Many popular celebrities and last seasons' winners will be gracing the show. The finale will be held for 12 mega hours and will have more than 30 acts. Instead of five finalists, this time, we have six finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish, who will be fighting for the finale. Filmibeat had shared a poll on our Twitter account and asked netizens as to who do they want to win the show.

Our question was, "Who do you think will win Indian Idol 12?" and the options were- 1. Shanmukhapriya 2. Pawandeep Rajan 3. Arunita Kanjilal and 4. Danish, Sayli or Nihal. The result of the poll isn't surprising, as many of them wanted Pawandeep to win the show, followed by Shanmukhapriya.

While Pawandeep got 52.9% of votes, Shanmukhapriya got 23.6%, Arunita Kanjilal recieved 16.4% and Danish, Sayli or Nihal got 7.1% of votes.

Many of them even tweeted why they want Pawandeep to win the show. One of them wrote, "#PawandeepRajan soulful, heart touching singer and pure soul.... Complete package of music with multi talent like composer, lyriscist, multiple music instrument playing abilities simultaneously with soulful singing... True rockstar of india.... 😍😍😍❤❤," another user commented, "Without a second thought pawandeep rajan!! He has been best since day 1."

Some of them even wanted SMP to win. A user commented, "Smp...unbeateble ✨🔥❤️," another user commented, "No one can beat Shanmukha Priya in views of vocal ,jonors , variations & voice tones,true winner."

Do you agree with the poll result and want Pawandeep to bag this year's trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views.