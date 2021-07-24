Indian Idol 12: Audiences Feel THESE 3 Contestants Will Make It To Finale; Pawandeep Is Fans' Favourite

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since its inception. The show is inching towards finale and only six contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble are in the show, and the competition among the contestants is getting tougher with each passing day. All the six contestants are talented singers and have good fan base.

Recently, we conducted a Poll on Twitter, and asked audiences who they think will make it to top 3 list in Indian Idol 12 finale. The options we gave are: 1. Shanmukhpriya, Arunita and Danish and 2. Pawandeep, Sayali and Nihal.

As per the final results, 38.2% of people feel SMP, Arunita and Danish will make it to the top 3 list while 61.8% people voted for Pawandeep, Sayali and Nihal. In fact, many of them want Pawandeep to be one of the top finalists and also win the show. A few of them wanted both Arunita and Pawandeep to be the finalists. Indeed all these contestants are amazing singers and may the best win the show!

Earlier, host Aditya Narayan had revealed that they are planning big for Indian Idol 12 finale. According to reports, the grand finale will be held on August 15 and it will be telecast for 12 long hours. It is also being said that A-list singers and celebrities like Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Annu Kapoor, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Mika Singh, Karan Johar will be gracing the show.

Indian Idol 12: Bappi Da Offers Singing Contract To Arunita; Shanmukhapriya Gets A Film Offer From Omung Kumar

Reena Roy To Appear As Special Guest On Indian Idol 12; Actress Lip Syncs To Contestant Arunita's Voice

Also, the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their amazing performances.

So, are you excited about the finale? Who do you think will lift this year's trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views.