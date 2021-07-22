Indian Idol 12: Bappi Da Surprises Arunita Kanjilal With 2 Gifts; Omung Kumar Draws A Sketch Of Shanmukhapriya

Indian Idol 12 is inching towards finale. Only six contestants are remaining and the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. In the upcoming episodes, Disco King of the music industry Bappi Lahiri and ace film director Omung Kumar will grace the show. The two lucky contestants- Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya will be showered with some amazing gifts as they impress the special guests with their amazing performances.

In the upcoming 'Bappi Da Surprise Special' weekend episode, the contestants will be seen giving power-packed performances. Arunita Kanjilal sings 'Aao Tumhe Chaand Pe Le Jaayein' and 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki' and wins mighty praises from Bappi Da. As a surprise, Bappi Da will surprise Arunita Kanjilal with not one but two special gifts.



Post her performance, Bappi Da praises Arunita and tells that along with him, the whole of Bengal is very proud of her. He then gives her a beautiful traditional Bengali saree and said, "I would like to tell you (Arunita) that this gift has been specially brought from Bengal. You are also Bengali, I am also Bengali, but together, we are Hindustani. So, following the tradition, I have brought a gift for you and I would like you to unfold the saree on stage and see another surprise that awaits you."

Arunita is pleasantly shocked as she earns a recording contract from Bappi da. On Bappi Da and Aditya Narayan's request, she reads the contract out loud, which says: Bappi Da would like to produce, compose and record a song with Arunita!

An emotional Arunita Kanjilal said, "I never imagined receiving such a big surprise from Bappi Da. It is an honour to be part of the music he composes and to receive such a huge gift, I am overwhelmed with joy. Also, I love Bengali sarees and it's nothing less than a blessing to receive a traditional one from the legend, himself. I look forward to working and most importantly learning from him and make everyone proud. I cannot express with words on how happy & grateful I am on receiving not one but two surprises."

On the other hand, Shanmukhapriya gives electrifying performance on the songs 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' and 'Super Dancer Aaye Hai'. Ace film director Omung Kumar, who is very fond of Shanmukhapriya, also surprised the contestant.

Aditya Narayan Will Not Host TV Shows After 2022: By The Time I'm Done Next Year, I'll Probably Be A Father

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Indian Idol 12- Shows That Ruled TRP Chart In The First Half Of 2021

Omung Kumar said, "I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song! If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future."

Omung, who is also a great artist, drew a sketch of SMP in less than five minutes and presented it as a gift to her. SMP said, "I am overwhelmed and all kinds of happy with Omung Kumar Sir's compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal. Not only this, I also feel honored that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals."