Indian Idol 12: Bappi Da Surprises Arunita Kanjilal With 2 Gifts; Omung Kumar Draws A Sketch Of Shanmukhapriya
Indian Idol 12 is inching towards finale. Only six contestants are remaining and the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. In the upcoming episodes, Disco King of the music industry Bappi Lahiri and ace film director Omung Kumar will grace the show. The two lucky contestants- Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya will be showered with some amazing gifts as they impress the special guests with their amazing performances.
In
the
upcoming
'Bappi
Da
Surprise
Special'
weekend
episode,
the
contestants
will
be
seen
giving
power-packed
performances.
Arunita
Kanjilal
sings
'Aao
Tumhe
Chaand
Pe
Le
Jaayein'
and
'Raat
Baaki
Baat
Baaki'
and
wins
mighty
praises
from
Bappi
Da.
As
a
surprise,
Bappi
Da
will
surprise
Arunita
Kanjilal
with
not
one
but
two
special
gifts.
Post
her
performance,
Bappi
Da
praises
Arunita
and
tells
that
along
with
him,
the
whole
of
Bengal
is
very
proud
of
her.
He
then
gives
her
a
beautiful
traditional
Bengali
saree
and
said,
"I
would
like
to
tell
you
(Arunita)
that
this
gift
has
been
specially
brought
from
Bengal.
You
are
also
Bengali,
I
am
also
Bengali,
but
together,
we
are
Hindustani.
So,
following
the
tradition,
I
have
brought
a
gift
for
you
and
I
would
like
you
to
unfold
the
saree
on
stage
and
see
another
surprise
that
awaits
you."
Arunita is pleasantly shocked as she earns a recording contract from Bappi da. On Bappi Da and Aditya Narayan's request, she reads the contract out loud, which says: Bappi Da would like to produce, compose and record a song with Arunita!
An emotional Arunita Kanjilal said, "I never imagined receiving such a big surprise from Bappi Da. It is an honour to be part of the music he composes and to receive such a huge gift, I am overwhelmed with joy. Also, I love Bengali sarees and it's nothing less than a blessing to receive a traditional one from the legend, himself. I look forward to working and most importantly learning from him and make everyone proud. I cannot express with words on how happy & grateful I am on receiving not one but two surprises."
On the other hand, Shanmukhapriya gives electrifying performance on the songs 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' and 'Super Dancer Aaye Hai'. Ace film director Omung Kumar, who is very fond of Shanmukhapriya, also surprised the contestant.
Omung Kumar said, "I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song! If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future."
Omung, who is also a great artist, drew a sketch of SMP in less than five minutes and presented it as a gift to her. SMP said, "I am overwhelmed and all kinds of happy with Omung Kumar Sir's compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal. Not only this, I also feel honored that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals."