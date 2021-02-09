Indian Idol 12: Bharti-Haarsh, Aditya-Shweta & Neha-Rohan Celebrate Love In Valentine's Day Special Episode

Valentine's Day is around the corner! The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has something special to offer to the viewers on lovers' day. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, judge, Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh and host Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal will be gracing the Valentine Special Weekend. Also, judge Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor will be seen in the show.

While Shweta and Aditya wore colour co-ordinated outfits, Neha looked pretty in an orange dress and Rohan looked dapper in black suit and silver coat. Bharti looked beautiful in a pink dress while Haarsh looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim jacket. Himesh donned methi-coloured suit, his wife Sonia looked beautiful in a green dress.

The couples will be seen sharing their love stories and share tips on how to make your partner feel special. They will also be seen playing some games and dancing to various songs. Also, the contestants will be seen singing some melodious and heart-touching love songs.

Bharti and Harsh will be having fun with the judges and sharing funny stories about Valentine's Day. It's Rohan and Aditya's first V-Day after wedding, so the duo will be sharing their first Valentine's plan with their spouses. Himesh will be singing beautiful melodies for his wife Sonia. For the uninitiated, this is Shweta, Rohanpreet and Bharti-Harsh's second visit on the show.

So, on the whole, the Valentine's Day special will be full of fun-packed episode with lots of love, music, and entertainment.

