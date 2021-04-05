Indian Idol 12: Celebs & Viewers Can't Stop Gushing Over Rekha

Neha Kakkar

"Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me " #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun" but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING.... Must say I've never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I'm Your Fan Forever Now!!!! 😍♥️🔥🙌🏼😇- #NehaKakkar."

Jay Bhanushali

"A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. My father would be jealous of me🤣 So much of love #rekhaji tonight at 9 pm only on @sonytvofficial."

Preity Zinta

"OMG ! Rekhaji❤️ She just lights up the screen ! Haven't watched anything on telly for ages till last evening. Got stuck to the screen as my friend gushed about her and WOW ! She's looking like a goddess - So talented, so real, yet an enigma #rekha #indianidol #Girlcrush #Legend."

Ramya Krishnan

In a video that was shared by fans, Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan was seen in tears as she watched Rekha on television screen. Click here to watch the video.

Fans' Comments: Uma Mahi

"@SonyTV Another memorable episode today of #IndianIdol...Rekha ji is so lively n energetic...she proved that age is just a number. She is multitalented yet humble n definitely is an inspiration to one n all."

Aunali & Nikhil

Aunali Rupani: #Rekha True Love is always unconditional and never an embarrassment, Loved your energy in #indianidol.

Nikhil: Just one of those things, but Rekha has singlehandedly made this weekend's Indian Idol absolutely watchable. The lady has amazing vibe. #indianidol.

Puja & Tanisha

Puja: I just can't take my eyes off #Rekha ji❤️❤️ Rekha ji always hold herself to a high standard of grace & elegance👌🏻👌🏻Grace of Rekha ji >>> 90s & 20s Bollywood actress👌🏻🥳#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol.

Tanisha Gajbhiye: Can we please take a minute to appreciate how grounded , humble and loving person Rekha ji is 😍 I just can't take my eyes off rekha ji😭so graceful and charming 😍😍 Kiseki nazar na lge Rekha ji ko ❤😘😍.