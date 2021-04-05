Indian Idol 12: Celebs & Viewers Can't Stop Gushing Over Rekha
Recently, Bollywood diva Rekha graced Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Rekha won everyone's hearts by not only by performing but also with her adorable gesture/acts like giving Neha Kakkar 'shaadi ka shagun'- hand written letter and saree, and making everyone laugh on the show, especially on Jay Bhanushali's statement. [For the uninitiated Jay asked "Rekhaji, Nehu have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?" to which she responded by saying, "Mujhse puchiye na (Ask me)." When a shocked Jay exclaimed, "Huh," Rekha quipped, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)]. Well, Rekha was indeed looking gorgeous and energetic. After watching her on the show, all we could say is age is just a number!
Well, not just viewers, but also celebrities couldn't stop gushing over Rekha. Recently, Mahhi Vij and Ankita Lokhande had shared video clips of Rekha on their Instagram stories as they watched her on the show. Take a look at what other celebrities and viewers have to say.
Neha Kakkar
"Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me " #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun" but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING.... Must say I've never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I'm Your Fan Forever Now!!!! 😍♥️🔥🙌🏼😇- #NehaKakkar."
Jay Bhanushali
"A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. My father would be jealous of me🤣 So much of love #rekhaji tonight at 9 pm only on @sonytvofficial."
Preity Zinta
"OMG ! Rekhaji❤️ She just lights up the screen ! Haven't watched anything on telly for ages till last evening. Got stuck to the screen as my friend gushed about her and WOW ! She's looking like a goddess - So talented, so real, yet an enigma #rekha #indianidol #Girlcrush #Legend."
Ramya Krishnan
In a video that was shared by fans, Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan was seen in tears as she watched Rekha on television screen. Click here to watch the video.
Fans' Comments: Uma Mahi
"@SonyTV Another memorable episode today of #IndianIdol...Rekha ji is so lively n energetic...she proved that age is just a number. She is multitalented yet humble n definitely is an inspiration to one n all."
Aunali & Nikhil
Aunali Rupani: #Rekha True Love is always unconditional and never an embarrassment, Loved your energy in #indianidol.
Nikhil: Just one of those things, but Rekha has singlehandedly made this weekend's Indian Idol absolutely watchable. The lady has amazing vibe. #indianidol.
Puja & Tanisha
Puja: I just can't take my eyes off #Rekha ji❤️❤️ Rekha ji always hold herself to a high standard of grace & elegance👌🏻👌🏻Grace of Rekha ji >>> 90s & 20s Bollywood actress👌🏻🥳#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol.
Tanisha Gajbhiye: Can we please take a minute to appreciate how grounded , humble and loving person Rekha ji is 😍 I just can't take my eyes off rekha ji😭so graceful and charming 😍😍 Kiseki nazar na lge Rekha ji ko ❤😘😍.
