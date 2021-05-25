Indian Idol 12 Contestant Shanmukhapriya Reacts To Trolls, Says 'I Take Them With A Pinch Of Salt'

Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya has been on the receiving end of criticism after her performance on Shravan Rathod's song 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' has not gone down well with the audience. The fans of the show were not impressed by her rendition of the same and soon started trolling her and demanding her eviction. Now the 17-year-old contestant has spoken about the same.

Talking about the scenario with Yovi Vizag, Shanmukhapriya revealed that she does not read the comments on her social media handle. She added that she came to know about the trolls after her well-wishers informed her about the same. The singer said that she tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt.

Not only Shanmukhapriya, but her mother Mrs Ratnamala also spoke to the publication about the backlash her daughter has been receiving. She said that they have been receiving such negative comments for the last three weeks. She added that her daughter has been trying to experiment with different genres and she only sang the track because the showrunners asked her to do so.

Shanmukhapriya's mother also went on to say that despite criticism, her daughter has also been receiving love and respect from some fans. The Indian Idol 12 contestant added that she is extremely indebted to the fans of the show for bestowing her with so many laurels for her stint on the show. She said that even legends like Michael Jackson have had to bear criticism.

Shanmukhapriya added that all she knows is music and that she is doing this because she likes to sing and perform. The contestant went on to say that she wants her work to speak for itself. On a concluding note, she told the publication that she will try her best to showcase her skills in the upcoming rounds.

Meanwhile, the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been witnessing many controversies that especially sparked up after the Kishore Kumar tribute episode. The host Aditya Narayan also came under the scanner and was trolled by netizens after he seemed to have taken an indirect dig at the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar. For the unversed Amit had criticized the episode of the show that was aimed to pay tribute to his father.