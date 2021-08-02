Indian Idol 12’s Director Neeraj Sharma On Having A 12-Hour Finale: We Wanted To Do Something Really Special

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on television. The singing reality series has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances.

As the show is heading towards its end, the makers have planned a grand finale which will run for 12 hours. Titled 'The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, Indian Idol 12’s final episode will air on August 15 from noon till midnight.

The mega event’s announcement has already happened on Sony TV’s official social media handles with a video featuring the top six finalists. The post’s caption read, “Iss aakhri jung mein aakhir kaun le jayega #IndianIdol ka khitaab? Dekhna mat bhooliyega #IndianIdol2020 ka 12 ghante ka mega finale, #TheGreatestGrandFinaleEver, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!” Check out the post below:

Indian Idol’s director Neeraj Sharma, recently spoke to Indian Express and shared that the team is looking forward to creating history on Indian TV by putting out a magnificent show. He revealed that they always planned a truly grand style finale and said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

Calling season 12 a special one, Neeraj added, “It has been the longest season, yet we feel it can run for a few months more. The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode.”

The makers plan on making the winner announcement live at midnight. However, the team will be pre-recording chunks for the long episode. The director shared, “It’s a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one.”