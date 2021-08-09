EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Wants To Keep His Finale Act Secret; Asks Fans Not To Fight For Winner

Are You Feeling Nervous About The Finale?

Finale will be fun. From audition till now, we have all been nervous, it will always be there and never goes. I'm happy that, we all are good friends and whoever will win the show, we will be happy, because we are all going to work together.

What Are Your Best Moments From The Show?

I have two such best moments from the show. One was when Girish da gave me 'dholak' and another one is when I got a chance to sing pahadi song- I had sung Ganesh Vandana stuti in pahadi language. I was happy that I could make the country know about the pahadi culture.

Other moments are too are memorable as several big personalities graced our show. We have been watching these legendary celebrities from our childhood and it is a big deal that we could sing in front of them. Although we were scared to perform in front of such big personalities, it felt good when we sung their original song in front of them and they liked it and praised us.

How Are Your Preparations For The Finale?

Preparations for the finale is going on in full-swing. We are rehearsing for the songs and bindaas mehnat kar rahe hai (working really hard). As you all know, the grand finale will be held on August 15, i.e., on Independence day. We will be celebrating two big events- hamare desh ki azadi ki (our country's Independence) and our Indian Idol finale. Also, for the first time, the finale will be held for 12 hours.

What Can We Expect From The Finale? Say Something About Your Finale Act.

I want it to be a secret because it is finale performances and also if it will be revealed there won't be any fun.

Fans Have A Lot Of Hopes On You And Many Of Them Also Want You To Win The Show. What Do You Have To Say About The Same?

I Would like to tell fans to support everyone as everyone sings well, support me as well, but winner ke liye ladna nai chahiye (please don't fight for the winner). Because we are all friends and whoever wins, khushi ki baat hai, kyonki hum ek dusre ka saath nai chodne wale hai. I want our group to move forward and do good work in Bollywood.

What Will You Do If You Win The Show?

I haven't thought about it. Right now, I'm thinking finale mein kaise perform karun (how to perform in the finale). I cannot myself say that I will win the show, as everyone sings well. But I will try my best to perform well. In future, I want to do good music and reach out to people.