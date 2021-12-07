Indian Idol 12 Fame Arunita Kanjilal Refuses To Act Opposite Pawandeep Rajan: Report

Indian Idol 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan stole many hearts with their amazing singing talent and chemistry. The duo was linked with each other on the show, and after the show, they reportedly started dating each other. Ever since the show got over, fans have been waiting to see the lovely couple together on screen. However, the latest report published in ETimes TV suggests that there is a major issue that occurred in Pawandeep and Arunita's universe.

The report states that Arunita Kanjilal has walked out from Raj Surani's musical package, which also features Pawandeep Rajan. Apparently, Raj had signed up Arunita and Pawandeep for 3 music videos, however, Arunita's father clarified to Raj that there should not be any intimate scenes in the video. Raj had told them to be present on the sets while shooting.

However, Arunita Kanjilal refused to work on the second video with Pawandeep despite having recorded for the song. The maker tried to convince her, but she eventually told him that her family too doesn't want her to do it. Now, the new girl will be paired up with Pawandeep in the second video and the formal announcement about the same will be made soon.

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita, Sayli & Danish Enjoy Their Time In Canada During Their Concert Tour

Raj Surani is very much disappointed with Arunita Kanjilal's decision. He told the portal, "If Arunita didn't want to perform, why did she do shows abroad? It seems that it was the family's decision that she should not act in them. All said and done, I am definitely very disappointed."

Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Reels From Poverty While Pawandeep Rajan And Others Perform Overseas

Looks like, Arunita Kanjilal's family members are not in a mood to let her work with Pawandeep Rajan. After her exit, Sayli Kamble or Shanmukhapriya are expected to be paired opposite the Indian Idol 12 winner.