Indian Idol 12 Fame Pawandeep Rajan And Arunita Kanjilal’s Yet-To-Release Song Gets Leaked Online

Indian Idol 12 may have ended a while ago but its contestants continue to stay in the media stoplight. The 12th season of the popular singing reality show was won by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal was announced the first runner-up.



Now, the duo’s yet-to-release song has been leaked online by some of their fans. Pawandeep and Arunita were all set to collaborate on a romantic number. In the viral video clip, we get to hear the singers crooning, whilst many musicians play the instruments, taking the song a notch higher in a recording studio.

Speaking about the highly anticipated song’s leak, producer-director Raj Surani told SpotBoyE, “We don't know how it got leaked but that's fine as a small part of the song has gone out. They are also trying to check who leaked the song online.”

The aforementioned number has been composed by Pawandeep and his fellow contestant Ashish Kulkarni. Raj shared the song has 70 live musicians that include 10 tabla players, 15 dholak players and more. “The composer duo Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan are composing this romantic duet with 70 live musicians including 10 tabla players, 15 dholak players and other musicians,” he added.

A few days back, it was reported that Raj’s song will feature Arunita and Pawandeep in the video and the duo was busy learning the dance moves. Meanwhile, the Indian Idol fame singers will also be making a special appearance on Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar and will perform for the couple’s Sangeet ceremony on the show.