    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Shares Picture With Her Boyfriend; Dedicates THIS Emraan Hashmi Song To Him

      By
      |

      Good news for Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble fans! The Mumbai-based singer Sayli Kamble recently shared a picture with her boyfriend on Instagram. Let us tell you, Sayli Kamble is in a relationship with her old friend, Dhawal for a long time now. She finally revealed the same by sharing a cute picture with him.

      Sayli Kamble took to Instagram and dedicated a romantic song 'Itni Si Baat Hain' from the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar. She captioned the post as, "Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192."

      Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Shares Picture With Her Boyfriend; Dedicates THIS Emraan Hashmi Song To Him

      In the above picture, Sayli and Dhawal are looking amazing together and their selfie on the beach is winning hearts on the internet. Interesting, Indian Idol 12 contestant and classical singer, Anjali Gaikwad and Marathi actress Spruha Joshi shared heart emojis in the comments section.

      Pawandeep Receives Audi Q7 From Arunita, Gold Chain From Sayli; Know What Others Gifted Indian Idol 12 WinnerPawandeep Receives Audi Q7 From Arunita, Gold Chain From Sayli; Know What Others Gifted Indian Idol 12 Winner

      Indian Idol 12 Finalist Sayli Kamble Records Her First Marathi Song For Joe Rajan's Next Kolhapur DiariesIndian Idol 12 Finalist Sayli Kamble Records Her First Marathi Song For Joe Rajan's Next Kolhapur Diaries

      Not only celebs, but fans also started reacting to Sayli Kamble's picture with her boyfriend Dhawal in the comment section. Let's have a look at some of the comments -

      Smrutirekhaojha

      Smrutirekhaojha

      "Dil tut gaya mujhe laga Ashis bhaiya😢."

      sayli_kamble_fanpage

      sayli_kamble_fanpage

      "@saylikamble_music aaj bohot logoke dil tutenge😂😂."

      y_o_g_i_1111

      y_o_g_i_1111

      "To ham kya kare marrr jaye hamari koi feelings nahi he."

      ggauravfzr_

      ggauravfzr_

      "Congratulations saayli ji but aapne dil bhi tod diya is kahabr ke sath😢."

      arunlal_barupal

      arunlal_barupal

      "Waw,,,,, beautiful couple,, congratulations 💐 💜."

      Let us tell you, Sayli Kamble was linked with Indian Idol 12 contestant Nihal Tauro as the duo share a strong bond of friendship. Many people also thought that she is dating Ashish Kulkarni as their pairing was quite famous amongst the masses. However, this post indeed surprised everyone.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X