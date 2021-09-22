Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Shares Picture With Her Boyfriend; Dedicates THIS Emraan Hashmi Song To Him

Good news for Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble fans! The Mumbai-based singer Sayli Kamble recently shared a picture with her boyfriend on Instagram. Let us tell you, Sayli Kamble is in a relationship with her old friend, Dhawal for a long time now. She finally revealed the same by sharing a cute picture with him.

Sayli Kamble took to Instagram and dedicated a romantic song 'Itni Si Baat Hain' from the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar. She captioned the post as, "Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192."

In the above picture, Sayli and Dhawal are looking amazing together and their selfie on the beach is winning hearts on the internet. Interesting, Indian Idol 12 contestant and classical singer, Anjali Gaikwad and Marathi actress Spruha Joshi shared heart emojis in the comments section.

Not only celebs, but fans also started reacting to Sayli Kamble's picture with her boyfriend Dhawal in the comment section. Let's have a look at some of the comments -

Smrutirekhaojha "Dil tut gaya mujhe laga Ashis bhaiya😢." sayli_kamble_fanpage "@saylikamble_music aaj bohot logoke dil tutenge😂😂." y_o_g_i_1111 "To ham kya kare marrr jaye hamari koi feelings nahi he." ggauravfzr_ "Congratulations saayli ji but aapne dil bhi tod diya is kahabr ke sath😢." arunlal_barupal "Waw,,,,, beautiful couple,, congratulations 💐 💜."

Let us tell you, Sayli Kamble was linked with Indian Idol 12 contestant Nihal Tauro as the duo share a strong bond of friendship. Many people also thought that she is dating Ashish Kulkarni as their pairing was quite famous amongst the masses. However, this post indeed surprised everyone.

