Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Update: The Great Khali To Showcase Wrestling Moves With Finalist Mohd Danish

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is all set to telecast tomorrow (August 15, 2021), and fans can't keep calm to witness the mega event on television. For the unversed, Indian Idol 12's finale will be telecasted for 12-hours i.e., from noon to midnight. Top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya are working hard to bag the winner's trophy.

Amidst all, the Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be attended by several big celebs from the music industry such as Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Mika Singh and many others. Apart from them, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be gracing the show. It has to be noted that ex-contestants of the show will be performing special acts at the event.

And now, a report published in Times of India states that Indian Wrestler - The Great Khali will be attending the Indian Idol 12 finale. He will be supporting Mohd Danish on the show. Interestingly, he will be showcasing his signature wrestling moves with Mohd Danish and co-host Jay Bhanushali.

While speaking about his first meeting with Khali, Mohd Danish told the portal, "The current season of Indian Idol 12 is going down in history with the number of acts, artists and personalities that we have witnessed for the greatest finale ever episode. It is not short of a blessing and meeting Khali sir was almost like a dream come true and it was amazing how down to earth he was. He motivated us and engaged us with his positivity in the show. I am thankful for the show that I could meet him."

Recently, eliminated contestants of Indian Idol 12 wished top 6 finalists for the show. The mega event will start tomorrow from 12 pm onwards and the promos of the show are going viral on social media.