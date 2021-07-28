Indian Idol 12 Finale Update! Neha Kakkar To Miss Grand Finale Of The Show: Report

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is all set to air in the first half of August 2021. The makers had already announced that the finale episode will be aired for 12 hours i.e., from 12 pm to 12 am. The top 6 finalists of the show are - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish and Shanmukhapriya. Ever since the show started, it has been in the news for several reasons.

Amidst all, singer Neha Kakkar, who was one of the main judges of the show, will not be attending Indian Idol 12's grand finale. A report published in Times of India states that Sonu Kakkar will take over and continue on the show till the end. A source informed the daily, "Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end."

Neha is reportedly spending quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. Hence, she won't be coming back to the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Talking about Indian Idol 12 grand finale, the mega-event will be attended by several big names from the music industry. Several media reports state that Annu Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali, Asha Bhosle, Vaishali Mhade, Mika Singh and others will be gracing the event.

Apart from them, some ex-contestants of the show will also be giving a special performance on the show. Looks like Indian Idol 12's grand finale is going to be the biggest one in the history of Indian television, and fans can't wait to witness the same on the small screen.