Indian Idol 12 FINALE: Will The Show Have 2 Winners? Will Pawandeep & Arunita Jointly Lift The Trophy?

Indian Idol 12 has been creating a huge buzz since a long time. After almost a year, the 12th season is coming to an end. The grand finale is being premiered today (August 15). This time instead of 5, there are 6 finalists- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Md Danish and Shanmukhapriya. Although all the 6 finalists have amazing talent, many feel either Pawandeep, Arunita or Shanmukhapriya will lift the trophy. There are also rumours that this time, the show will have two winners!

The two contestants whose names have been floating around for the probable joint winners are Pawandeep and Arunita. The duo is popularly known as AruDeep, who spilled beans about the same to Bollywoodlife.



While both Arunita and Pawandeep are not worried or panicked about who will win this season, Arunita told the entertainment portal, "The junta has given us so much love, appreciation and encouragement. That is all that really matters."

Pawandeep also echoed the same, and said that they have come so far, which itself makes them all winners. Now declaring someone as a winner is just a formality.

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE: Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal & 3 Others Compete

EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Wants To Keep His Finale Act Secret; Asks Fans Not To Fight For Winner

When asked about the two winners, he said, "We cannot say that Arunita and I will win together. If the makers are thinking about having two winners this time, it will truly be historical since it has never happened before. The show is already creating history by hosting a 12-hour long grand finale, having two winners lift the trophy will add another feather."

He added that if there will be two winners, then it will be a surprise for all contestants as none of them have a clue about the same.