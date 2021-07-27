Indian Idol 12: Finalists Of The Show Charm Fans With An Energetic Music Video Before Finale

All eyes are on August 15 this year when the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will finally announce its winner to the world. The fans are waiting with bated breath to see which one of the finalists namely Shanmukhapriya, Arunita, Sayali Kamble, Pawandeep, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro will emerge as the winner. However, before the big day, the finalists further increased the excitement of the fans as they appeared in an energetic and delightful music video together titled 'Manzilon Ka Junoon.'

Talking about the same, the finalists took to their social media handles to share the music video that has also been crooned by them. The track 'Manzilon Ka Junoon' has all the contestants Shanmukhapriya, Arunita, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep and Nihal Tauro not only croon but also dance to the upbeat lyrics of the song. The contestants can be seen sporting stylish outfits as they pull off the fun dance steps to the track.

The last part of the song has all the finalists twin in stylish black attires. The fans also poured in much love on the comments section and rooted for their favourite finalists. It will now be interesting to see who gets crowned as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Take a look at the song.

Earlier the host Aditya Narayan had revealed that the finale will be a mega-event for all and it will be aired for 12 hours i.e., from 12 pm to 12 am. According to a news report in TellyChakkar, the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will have the presence of some of the legendary celebs and singers. The report stated that names like Annu Kapoor, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal will grace the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. Singer Mika Singh too is expected to perform at the finale. Apart from him, all the ex-contestants will also be performing.

Aditya Narayan had also spoken to Subhash K Jha stating, "Yes, we are trying to have her back on the show. Glad to know through her management that she really enjoyed the episode. I truly feel beyond lucky that she is fond of me." For the unversed, Asha Bhosle had appeared on the show as a special guest, hence, makers are keen to bring her back."