Indian Idol 12 First Runner-Up Arunita Kanjilal To Appear On KBC 13, Her Pic With Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral

Arunita Kanjilal who has amassed a massive fan-following as a contestant of Indian Idol 12 will soon embrace the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The singer had emerged as the first runner-up of the show and now her picture with megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media. The picture also has her father posing with them that has led fans to speculate that they will be sitting at the hot seat on the game show.

Talking about the picture, Arunita Kanjilal can be seen in a striped brown coloured traditional attire that she has paired up with her curly hair and radiant makeup. Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand can be seen in a black traditional buttoned-up suit that he has paired up with a blue pocket-handkerchief. Take a look at the picture.

Apart from, Arunita Kanjilal, reportedly the winner of Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan along with finalists Mohammad Danish, Nihal Taro and Shanmukha Priya will also be seen on KBC 13. Apart from her impeccable singing skills, Arunita had also grabbed eyeballs on the show for her lovely camaraderie with Pawandeep. The finale episode of the show was also received well by the fans and reportedly garnered a TRP of 3.7. A video of the contestants and the judges cutting a cake and celebrating the achievement had also gone viral on social media.

Exclusive Pic: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Takes Arunita Kanjilal For A Drive!

Apart from this, Filmibeat had sometime back shared an exclusive image wherein Pawandeep Rajan could be seen taking Arunita Kanjilal for a drive in the city. Both the singers are currently in Mumbai recording songs for Raj Surani's musical series. The two will be seen in a romantic video that will soon be shot in Goa before they go on the UK tour. There have been several rumours earlier of the two being in a relationship but they have always denied the same and had maintained that they are just good friends.

Pawandeep Receives Audi Q7 From Arunita, Gold Chain From Sayli; Know What Others Gifted Indian Idol 12 Winner

Talking about his equation with Arunita Kanjilal with Indian Express, Pawandeep Rajan had said, "Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old."