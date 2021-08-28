Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Creates BIG TRP Record; Aditya Narayan, Sonu Kakkar & Team Celebrate

Indian Idol 12's grand finale was held on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day). Notably, the mega event was telecast for 12-hour from noon to midnight. Well, the greatest ever finale received a positive response from the masses. And recently, it created a big TRP record. Let us tell you, the Indian Idol 12 grand finale episode has got a TRP of 3.7. Isn't it amazing?

Well, the news indeed gave a reason to the team of Indian Idol 12 to come together and celebrate the biggest milestone in the history of the show. A party was hosted last night where host Aditya Narayan graced the event with Sonu Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and others.

Sonu Kakkar shared some photos from the bash and wrote, "The Greatest Finale received A Massive TRP of 3.7 🎉 Party toh banti hai @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia What a night ♥️ #indianidol."

In the above pictures, Sonu, Aditya, Vishal and the greatest team ever can be seen cutting a gigantic cake. All the guests wore stylish outfits at the party and cheered to the success of Indian Idol 12.

Talking about the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and many others graced the event. Interestingly, Udit, Alka, Sanu da, Annu Kapoor, Sukhwinder and others sung some memorable songs at the event.

Pawandeep Rajan won the Indian Idol 12 trophy along with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a swanky car. Finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya received a special prize from the makers.