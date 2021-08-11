Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Promo: Pawandeep Rajan Dances With Kiara Advani; Javed Ali Sings Maa Tujhe Salaam

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is all set to take place on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day). Interestingly, the finale is going to be 12-hours long and it will be telecasted from noon to midnight. Top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Shanumkhapriya are not leaving any stone unturned to become the winner of Indian Idol 12. Ever since the finale date was announced, fans can't keep calm to witness the biggest musical event on the small screen.

Amidst all, the makers recently shared a promo of Indian Idol 12's grand finale on Twitter. They tweeted, "Chamkega sitaaron ke saath poora din aur phir raat, kyunki aane wala hai #IndianIdol2020 ka #GreatestFinaleEver aakhirkaar! Dekhna mat bhooliyega, 15th August ko dopahar 12 baje se raat 12 baje tak, sirf Sony par!"

In the above promo, one can see talented singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Mika Singh and others gracing the event. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be promoting their upcoming film, Shershaah on Indian Idol 12 grand finale. Interestingly, Kiara danced with finalist Pawandeep Rajan to her song 'Burj Khalifa' from the film, Laxmmi. Sidharth's reaction is unmissable in it.

On the other hand, Javed Ali can be seen setting the stage on fire by singing the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'. Mika Singh will also be doing a special performance with all six finalists. He can be seen singing the song 'Duma Dum Mast Kalandar' with Indian Idol 12 finalists. Apart from that, ex-contestants of the show Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani and Sawai Bhatt joined Mohd Danish for a Qawwali session.

The highlight of the show is going to be the performances of the singing stars of the 90s - Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Well, after all these updates, we must say that the Indian Idol 12's grand finale is going to be the memorable one for all. What do you think? Do let us know in the comment section below.