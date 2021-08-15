Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Anjali Gaikwad Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers By Singing 'Vande Mataram'

Indian
Idol
12's
grand
finale
has
been
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses
since
it
was
announced.
The
promos
of
the
mega
event
were
already
trending
on
social
media
and
fans
were
not
keeping
calm
to
witness
the
musical
festival
on
small
screen.
For
the
unversed,
Indian
Idol
12
has
six
finalists
-
Pawandeep
Rajan,
Arunita
Kanjilal,
Shanmukhapriya,
Nihal
Tauro,
Mohd
Danish
and
Sayli
Kamble.
The
Indian
Idol
12
grand
finale
is
happening
today
(August
15,
2021).
The
mega
event
will
be
telecast
for
12
hours
i.e.,
from
noon
to
midnight
on
the
occasion
of
Independence
Day
2021.
#
Indian
Idol
12
finale
begins
with
national
anthem.
Jay
Bhanushali
kickstarts
the
show
by
recalling
some
memorable
incidences
of
the
show.
#
Anjali
Gaikwad
pays
tribute
to
Indian
soldiers.
She
sings
'Vande
Mataram'
song,
and
generates
patriotic
feelings
amongst
the
audience.
Her
performance
gives
goosebumps
to
many.