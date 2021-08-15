Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Anjali Gaikwad Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers By Singing 'Vande Mataram'

Indian Idol 12's grand finale has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. The promos of the mega event were already trending on social media and fans were not keeping calm to witness the musical festival on small screen. For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 has six finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble. The Indian Idol 12 grand finale is happening today (August 15, 2021). The mega event will be telecast for 12 hours i.e., from noon to midnight on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

# Indian Idol 12 finale begins with national anthem. Jay Bhanushali kickstarts the show by recalling some memorable incidences of the show.

# Anjali Gaikwad pays tribute to Indian soldiers. She sings 'Vande Mataram' song, and generates patriotic feelings amongst the audience. Her performance gives goosebumps to many.