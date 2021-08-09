Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Spotted With Vikram Batra’s Parents

Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be held on August 15, 2021, in Mumbai. Notably, this season's finale is going to be telecasted live for 12-hours from noon to midnight. Ever since the finale date was announced, fans are eager to know each and every detail about the mega event. Top 6 finalists - Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd. Danish have been working hard to bag the ultimate winner's trophy.

Well, fans are already rooting for their favourite contestants and can't keep calm to know the final result of Indian Idol 12. Talking about the finale, several biggies from the industry are going to attend the mega event. And now, we recently got to know that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be gracing the stage of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale.

Some pictures from the sets of the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 are going viral on social media, in which we can see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sitting with Kargil War hero - Captain Vikram Batra's parents G L Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra. In the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra is looking dapper in a dark blue blazer and trousers. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looks stunning in a zebra print lehenga. The stars graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Shershaah, which is releasing on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

After seeing these pictures, it seems Indian Idol 12 makers are shooting some portions with the special guests of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Talking about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, popular singers and musicians like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Asha Bhosle and other ex-contestants are expected to attend the mega event. Stay tuned for updates!