Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Be Graced By Legendary Singers; Show To Be Replaced By Kapil's Show Next Month

After running for almost a year, Indian Idol 12 will be coming to an end in August. As per reports, the show's finale will be held on August 15. Apparently, the show's finale will be a grand event with popular celebrities gracing the show, and it will go on for 12 hours!

As per Spotboye report, a lot of celebrity singers have been invited to perform and legendary singers- Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have accepted the invitation. Apart from celebrities, it is being said that previous seasons' winners will be gracing the show.

Currently, six contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro are competing for the trophy. Recently, the six finalists were seen grooving to energetic music video 'Manzilon Ka Junoon'. Well, it would be interesting to know who will win the show.

For those who are wondering what they will watch after Indian Idol gets over, well, here it is! According to the portal's report, The Kapil Sharma Show will be replacing Indian Idol 12.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show will air from next month in August. The premier date is yet to be confirmed but it will be taking over Indian Idol 12's slot as the singing reality show will be airing its finale episode on August 15 (Independence Day)."

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show actors had vaccination and Kapil had shared a selfie with his co-actors. The makers had also released a promo, in which Kapil asked audiences to get vaccinated to book seats on the show. Apart from Kapil, the promo featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh. Sumona Chakravarti has been missing from the promo, we wonder if she will be a part of the show or not!