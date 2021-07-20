Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Update: Asha Bhosle To Be Special Guest; Mika Singh, Shaan & Others To Perform?

If reports are to be believed, Indian Idol 12's grand finale will take place on August 15, 2021. The host Aditya Narayan has already revealed that the finale will be a mega-event for all and it will be aired for 12 hours i.e., from 12 pm to 12 am. Amidst all, a latest report published in TellyChakkar states that the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will have the presence of some of the legendary celebs and singers.

The report states that Annu Kapoor, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal will grace the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. Interestingly, Mika Singh too is expected to perform at the finale. Apart from him, ex-contestants will also be performing.

Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is expected to attend Indian Idol 12's grand finale. Aditya Narayan told Subhash K Jha, "Yes, we are trying to have her back on the show. Glad to know through her management that she really enjoyed the episode. I truly feel beyond lucky that she is fond of me." For the unversed, Asha Bhosle had appeared on the show as a special guest, hence, makers are keen to bring her back.

Moreover, Meiyang Chang, Karan Johar, Reena Roy, Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam and other A-list celebs are expected to grace the event. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Talking about its contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd. Danish, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble have reached the top 6. Let us tell you, the show was quite infamous for allegedly showing fake content, love angles between contestants and controversial elimination of deserving contestants. Hence, fans are curious to know, who will win the trophy of Indian Idol 12?