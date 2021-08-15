Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Vijay Deverakonda Asks Finalist Shanmukhapriya To Sing In His Film; Watch Video

Indian Idol 12's finalist Shanmukhapriya and her fans must be on cloud nine as Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda recently gave an opportunity to sing in his film. The contestant, who is from Vishakhapatnam, received a special message from the Arjun Reddy actor at the Indian Idol 12's grand finale. The video of their conversation is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising the talented contestant.

Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the big screen to surprise Shanmukhapriya. After seeing him, she jumped in joy and couldn't stop blushing. In Telugu, Deverakonda told the Indian Idol 12 finalist, "Today, is the finale. Forget winning forget losing forget everything just have a blast. Give it your all. Own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukhapriya you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It's a deal. Good luck."

Well, the moment will be shown today in the finale episode of Indian Idol 12. For the unversed, Shanmukhapriya is one of the popular contestants of the show. Several netizens had earlier criticised her for her singing style. But despite facing hatred from the masses, she performed well and reached the finale. Along with her, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish are also the finalists of Indian Idol 12.

Talking about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, popular celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, The Great Khali and others will be gracing the event with their presence. Aditya Narayan will be hosting the event with co-hosts Jay Bhanushali, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Stay tuned for more updates!