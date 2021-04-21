Indian Idol 12: Has Sawai Bhatt Left The Singing Reality Show?

Sawai Bhatt is considered as one of the strongest contestants on Indian Idol 12. The Rajasthan-based contestant caught everyone's attention with his amazing folk style singing and divine voice range. However, Sawai was missing from the latest Ram Navami special episodes. A report published in a leading portal suggests that he left Indian Idol 12.

In last week's episode, the makers showed a glimpse of an upcoming episode, where Sawai Bhatt was shown making a shocking revelation on the show about his mom's ill health. The Indian Idol 12 contestant said that he won't be able to continue his journey due to several family issues. After learning about the same, judges - Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani were seen shocked in the video. Apart from the judges, Sawai's fans also expressed their disappointment on social media.

However, his latest Instagram post contradicts his statement in the promo. He captioned the post as, "Sab logon ko namaste a Mata Rani aap sabko Khush rakhe bus aap mujhe aise hi Aashirwad dete rahe aise support karte rahe aaj mera voting line start hai please mujhe vote kariye aur Aashirwad dijiye." (sic)

Well, everything will be cleared in the upcoming episodes. Amidst all, the show's makers were earlier criticized on social media for allegedly favouring Sawai Bhatt due to his poor financial condition. Hence, many users feel that it could be a strategy to attract more viewers.

Coming back to Indian Idol 12, the makers introduced a powerplay rule where no contestant will be eliminated from the show for some weeks. Their popularity will be monitored based on their votes and social media trends. On that basis, the top contestant will directly get entry in the grand finale. Hence, fans are excited to know who will make it to the finale amongst the top 9 contestants.

