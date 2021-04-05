Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Reveals He Broke Down In Tears After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Aditya Narayan recently revealed that he along with his wife Shweta Agarwal has tested positive for COVID-19. He had gone on to state that he and his wife are currently in quarantine. Now the singer has revealed his frightening experience surrounding the same wherein he said that he had broken down after being tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to Spotboye about the same, Aditya revealed that he had broken down in tears during the first night after testing COVID-19 positive as he thought that he had messed up during his workout in the gym. The 'Tattad Tattad' singer revealed that he had unbearable pain in some parts of the body and has also been hospitalized for the same. Aditya stated that he did not suspect himself to have contracted the virus at the start as only the right lower half of his body was in pain that was already in a vulnerable shape due to his calf muscle tear last month.

The singer went on to say that the virus was existing in his body for few days and that it showed after some time in the tests. Aditya further added that the only certainty about the virus is that there is no certainty. He also spoke about his wife Shweta who has also tested positive for the virus.

He said that his wife is also feeling the same way as him. The Indian Idol 12 host went on to say that Shweta contracted the virus 4-5 days after him but she certainly caught the virus through him. Aditya added that he blames himself for his wife being tested positive for the same. The singer said that now he is worried about his parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa. Aditya said that he wants them to take the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Aditya Narayan also wants his grandmother to take the vaccine soon. The singer stated that the second wave of COVID-19 is, even more, scarier than the first one. The current episodes of Indian Idol 12 have Jay Bhanushali step into the shoes of Aditya as the host.