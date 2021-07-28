Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayanan Wishes A Female Contestant To Win This Season!

Indian Idol 12, the highly popular musical reality show of Sony TV is nearing its grand finale. The much-loved show is coming to an end after a glorious 10-months-long run in television. While Indian Idol 12 is expected to have its grand finale in another two weeks, host Aditya Narayan has revealed what he wishes to witness.

In an interview given to Bollywood Life, Aditya Narayan expressed his wish to see a female contestant lift the trophy of Indian Idol Season 12. The proud host also revealed that he is happy with the kind of gender representation put forward by the Sony TV show.

"I am so happy with the gender representation that has happened on this show where we have 3 girls and 3 boys in the top 6 list competing against each other for the top spot. It's a 50-50 ratio right now. I shouldn't be saying this but personally I genuinely feel that if there's anyone who would get eliminated before the finale, it should one among the boys because I feel all the three female contestants deserve to be in top 5. In fact, I want a girl contestant to lift the Indian Idol trophy this year. Obviously, our boys are no less than girls but if you ask me as an audience, I wish to see a female contestant winning the show," Aditya Narayan stated in his interview with Bollywood Life.

To the unversed, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, and Mohd Danish are the six contestants who entered the Top 6 list of Indian Idol 12. As per the latest updates, the show is ready to witness one more elimination, before entering its grand finale week. The much-awaited Indian Idol 12 grand finale will be aired on August 15, 2021, from 12 noon to 12 in the night.