Indian Idol 12 In Trouble As MNS Demands Apology From Makers Over Host Aditya Narayan’s Alibaug Remark

Indian Idol 12 recently got into trouble after host Aditya Narayan made fun of a popular tourist place in Maharashtra, Alibaug. A famous political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) headed by Raj Thackeray, has accused the makers of Indian Idol 12 of showing 'Alibaug' in poor light and demanded an apology for the same. Notably, the party has also warned of taking action against the show, if they fail to apologise on national television.

For the unversed, in the latest episode, Aditya Narayan was seen asking contestant Sawai Bhatt if he thinks they have come from Alibaug. Well, his statement didn't go down well with the film wing of the party - MNS Chitrapat Sena. The chief of MNS Chitrapat Sena, Amey Khopkar stated in a Facebook live session that Aditya used the line just for fun but it must have hurt the sentiments of the people of Alibaug.

Let us tell you that the term is a part of a street lingo that is often used to poke fun at people, referring to Alibaug residents as people from a small town, who are unaware of the ways of metropolitan Mumbai. Coming back to the live session, Amey Khopkar revealed that he was informed about the statement by MNS followers. The leader said that he has spoken to Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan about the same and the makers of Indian Idol 12.

Khopkar said, "The channel has been informed that an apology is a must in the upcoming episode or else MNS will be forced to take action." After MNS' threat, Aditya Narayan took to his Facebook handle and apologised for his statement. He wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands 🙏🏼 I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I'm currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it's people and this soil."

For the unversed, the political party had earlier got miffed with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu for his remarks over the Marathi language in the show. The contestant later apologized for his statement on national television.

Talking about Indian Idol 12, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar. Stay tuned for more updates about the show.