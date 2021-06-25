Indian Idol 12: Insider Reveals Truth Behind Pawandeep-Arunita & Sayli-Nihal’s Love Angles

Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has been infamous for its alleged fake love stories between the contestants, portrayal of their financial conditions and controversies related to its content. Talking about the love stories, the show has been getting a lot of TRPs for the love angles between contestants Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble-Nihal Tauro. However, several reports suggest that all the love stories are fake and created just for the sake of viewership.

Well, netizens often criticise the makers of Indian Idol 12 for using such content to make numbers. Recently, a source close to the channel informed Bollywood Life that the love angles are going a little overboard as they are not in a real romantic relationship.

While revealing the truth behind the love angles between Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble-Nihal Tauro, the insider from the sets of Indian Idol 12 said, "I guess the programme content is determined by the kind of bond they see off-sets between the contestants. Also, some fans have made jodis of these singers. That has kind of prompted these ideas from the content team. Also, due to the lockdown, there are too many curbs due to which people are unable to experiment with new ideas. Seeing that such content is working, we guess that it is being encouraged. However, there are many who feel that the programming team needs to answer some questions."

The source further stated that the content team is considering the bond between the contestants to make a show more watch-worthy. He added that everything is now looking too over the top on TV, but everything is fair in the game of TRPs. Earlier, Indian Idol 12 was slammed by netizens for evicting talented contestants like Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad. They also called out the makers for favouring Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish in the show.

After learning these shocking revelations, we would like to know your reaction in the comment section below.