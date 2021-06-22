Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar Is All Praise For Arunita Kanjilal's Performance, Says 'Lata Ji Ki Yaad Dila Di'

Sony TV’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. The current season of Idol has also stayed in the news as it has been graced by several veteran artists and musicians. In this weekend’s episode, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar will make an appearance as a special guest.

The promo shared by the showrunners has left fans beyond excited for the upcoming episode. The talented contestants of the show will be singing songs penned by Javed Akhtar as a tribute to him this week.

In one of the promos, we see contestants Arunita Kanjilal crooning 'Tere Liye’ from Veer Zaara and her performance wins Akhtar’s heart. He is seen mentioning that Arunita reminded him of original singer Lata Mangeshkar. He says 'Inhone Lata ji ki yaad dila di' as he praised her performance. Check out the promo below:

For the unversed, Arunita Kanjilal is one of the most loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. The talented singer has managed to deliver amazing performances in every episode. She has been consistent in bowling over the judges and her fans with her vocal prowess and many want her to win the show.

Meanwhile, in another promo shared by the channel, we see special guest Javed Akhtar praising Mohamed Danish’s performance as he crooned Afreen Afreen penned by the lyricist. Take a look!

Indian Idol Season 12 airs every weekend at 9.30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.