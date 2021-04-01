Indian Idol 12: Jay Bhanushali To Host Rekha Special Episodes; Read Details

Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines since its inception. A couple of days ago, the makers of the show were trolled for eliminating contestant Nachiket Lele and allegedly favouring another contestant Sawai Bhatt. And now, the show is again in news but not for its contestants, but the host.

Veteran actress Rekha will be gracing the show this weekend, hence, all the contestants will be singing iconic songs of the diva. Notably, actor-host Jay Bhanushali will reportedly be replacing current host Aditya Narayan for the special episodes. Jay took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture collage of himself from the sets of Indian Idol 12.

He captioned it as, "Hosted #indianidol12 had so much fun with all the contestants, judges @vishaldadlani @nehakakkar @realhimesh and got a chance to meet #rekha.. this Saturday and Sunday is for all #rekhaji fans she was rocking @sonytvofficial."

In the above pictures, Jay Bhanushali is looking dapper in a royal blue blazer paired with a black shirt and trousers. Looks like Jay had a lot of fun hosting the singing reality show. However, we wonder why Aditya Narayan was missing for the Rekha special episodes.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali has earlier hosted shows like Dance India Dance (seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Meethi Choori No 1, Dance India Dance Doubles, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 3 , The Voice India Kids, Super Dancer, Indian Idol 10 and so on. So, after almost two years, he will be hosting Indian Idol once again. Stay tuned for the same!

