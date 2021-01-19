Indian Idol 12 Judge Neha Kakkar Warns Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Ex-Girlfriends; Avneet Reacts

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The couple share latest pictures and videos on social media to entertain their fans. Recently, Neha shared a video with her husband, in which she was seen warning his ex-girlfriends.

It so happened that Neha shared a video in which she and Rohanpreet were seen enacting Rohan's song 'Ex-calling', which features Avneet Kaur. Through the song, the Indian Idol 12 judge warned her husband's ex-girlfriends not to call him.

Neha captioned the video as, "#ExCalling ? Acha?? Kar tu call phir bataati hoon!!!! 😡😡🤜🏻💪🏼 Hehehe.. 😛🤣 @rohanpreetsingh I LOVE This song! 😍🤴🏻 #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt," and wrote on the video, "Me to his Ex 😡🤬🤣."

On this, Rohan commented, "O Koi ni Koi ni Koi ni Gussa Ni Karna.. You Love This Song nd I Love YOU Ji!! (Don't get angry, you love this song and I love you)." Many fans found the video cute.

Watch the video here

Avneet Kaur, who featured in the music video, has also reacted to the same. She called the post hilarious. The actress was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "When I saw that post, I found it pretty hilarious and it was really cute. Aur jo reaction aa raha tha unke fans se unke post pe, bahut mazza aaya mujhe dekh ke (and it was fun reading the comments they got for the video)."

Avneet was all praise for Neha. The actress said that the singer was very supportive and she really loved the music video 'Ex-calling'. Avneet added that Neha told the same when they met in person.

