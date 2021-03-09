Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Praises Contestants' Talent; Netizens Troll Him & Ask Him To Make Quality Films

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since its inception. Although the show hasn't garnered the required TRPs, it managed to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Well, not just viewers, even celebrities are impressed with the contestants' talent. Recently, Karan Johar tweeted praising the contestants and expressed his desire to work with them by tagging the judges of the show- Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. However, the tweet was taken in bad taste as netizens trolled him brutally.

KJo tweeted, "Blown away by the talent on #IndianIdol2021 ! Incredible! Can't wait to work with these talented singers 👍👍👍👍❤️ @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar #himeshreshammiya."

Karan's tweet got a lot of negative comments. While a few users asked Karan to make good films, some of them asked him if he understand musical talent. Many of them also asked about Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at a few tweets!

@p44rmy: What happened to our Sushant when he "worked " with you ? Allegedly a "flop actor " that impacted saleability of some movie ?? Cbi , ED , Tax, NCB teams pls don't let any of these tormentors of SSR off the hook . We will watch everyday. @itsSSR.

Chaitanya Munukutla: What about Sushant?

@AbhisakshiS: You're bluffing, Seriously look who is talking about real talent? I thought he only give opportunity to those talented people who can touch their nose with their tongue.

@SJFansAssnCal: Hope, this time you will give free hands to your music director/s to bring melody back and songs are picturized on character and not in background or after the film ends. You can do it. Only you are carrying the flag of your father. Rest have fled. will there be live recording?

Abhijit Sarkar: Do you really understand musical talents!! First start making quality films.. help us getting convinced you are talented in your own field.

