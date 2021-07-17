Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Surprise From Kareena And Randhir Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, the celebrated Bollywood actress graced the weekend episode of the Indian Idol 12 reality show, to the much excitement of her fans. In the Indian Idol 12 episode of July 17, Saturday, Karishma is seen getting the sweetest surprise from her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Randhir Kapoor, in the form of video messages.

Interestingly, the makers of the show arranged a special surprise for their celebrity judge of the week, with the video messages. In the videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor are seen revealing Karisma Kapoor's unknown side as a doting sister and daughter. The video also had some lovely childhood pictures of Karisma.

Check the Indian Idol 12 promo here:

#KareenaKapoor aur #RandhirKapoor ji ne diya unki pyari #KarismaKapoor ke liye ek bahut sweet sa message! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #KarismaKapoorSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/VPnjjq8abM — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 17, 2021

"She is somebody who's actually been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I'm grateful at every step of my life that I have a sister by my side. She is everyone's angel in the family," said Kareena Kapoor Khan about her elder sister, in the video.

Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, added: "I am very happy that you are coming to my favourite program. And I would have been glad had you and Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) been singing songs in Indian Idol."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Premiere: Rahul, Divyanka, Shweta & Others Team Up For The Rohit Shetty Show

EXCLUSIVE! Did Kunal Jaisingh Quit Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye For Bigg Boss? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

In the July 17 episode of Indian Idol 12, Karisma Kapoor is also seen sharing the memories of some of her most memorable films, including Dil To Pagal Hai. The actress, who had won a National Film Award for her performance in the Yash Chopra directorial, revealed that she had almost said no to the project because of her co-star Madhuri Dixit.

According to Karisma Kapoor, she was reluctant to take up the offer, and thought how can someone dance with Madhuri Dixit. However, she changed her mind after Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra narrated the story, and her mother insisted that she must take up the challenge.